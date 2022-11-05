Mercury drops in Chaman, adjoining areas amid rain forecast

CHAMAN: Frosty winds with drizzling in Chaman and adjoining areas has dropped temperatures in Chaman and adjoining areas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The plains of northern Balochistan will likely receive rainfall from tonight, the Met Office said in a forecast. While snowfall is likely in the mountains of Balochistan’s northern region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted first winter rain with snowfall in the country from the weekend.

Met office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter in the country on 04th November evening or night and expected to persist till 07th November.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Pishin, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Bolan, Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad districts of Balochistan, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, districts in Sindh and Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Okara districts in Punjab from evening or night of 06th November to 07th November.

Moreover, rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, D.I.Khan and Malakand districts and snowfall over the mountains from 4th to 7th November. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad will receive rainfall from 05th to 07th November.

The Met Office has warned against likely heavy rainfall in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on 5th and 6th November.

Day temperature likely to fall 05 to 07 °Celsius in upper parts of the country including north Balochistan and 02 to 04 °C in southern parts of the country, according to the weather report.

Cold wave condition is likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.

