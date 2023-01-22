Mercury drops to minus-11 in Ziarat amid severe cold wave in Balochistan

QUETTA: Northern districts of Balochistan experiencing severe cold wave as the mercury dropped to minus-11 in Ziarat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded minus-08 in Kalat and minus-04 in provincial capital city Quetta this morning. The weather will remain cold and dry in Quetta today.

The minimum temperature recorded minus-04 in Zhob and minus-03 degree at Dalbandin, according to a weather report.

The weather department has predicted severe cold in the province in the ongoing week.

In a recent wet spell Balochistan’s 17 cities received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Met Office said.

Pasni received maximum rainfall of 115mm in Balochistan during the wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A westerly wave affecting North Balochistan, may persist till 25th January with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 21st to 24th January with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from 23rd to 25th January.

Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell. Temperatures are likely to fall significantly after the spell.

Comments