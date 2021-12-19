Mercury drops in minus range in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A spell of cold and dry weather continued in Islamabad as the mercury dropped to -1°C Celsius on Sunday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

The capital city is expected to remain under the intense cold wave on Monday (tomorrow) with a misty morning.

While predicting no rain in next three days the Met Office said that the minimum temperature in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at zero degree Celsius in previous two days, dropped to -1°Celsius, which is lowest during the current season.

Northern Balochistan and most of the northern areas and central parts of the country experienced very cold weather with fog and smog in plains of Punjab.

The air pollution has hit hard Punjab especially Lahore, which remained on the top of the list of most polluted cities of the world today.

Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan and scores of other cities in Punjab also facing the issue of bad air quality in this winter despite scores of administrative actions taken by the authorities to overcome the pollution.

Most of the plain areas of Punjab were engulfed by fog in the morning with restricted visibility range. Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Shekhupura and Lahore to Sialkot M-11 were closed owing to limited visibility caused by foggy conditions in the morning.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!