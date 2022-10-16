Mercury drops to Zero Celsius in Ziarat, as winter knocks door

QUETTA: The mercury has dropped in upper areas of Balochistan including Quetta as cold weather has announced its arrival in the region, citing weather department ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The temperature goes down to zero Celsius in Ziarat today,” according to the meteorological department. It was minimum temperature recorded across the country.

“Mercury dropped to 02 Celsius in Kalat and four-degree Celsius in provincial capital city of Quetta,” according to the Met Office.

The weather to remain dry in most districts of Balochistan today, while cold in upper parts of the province, the Met Office said.

Temperatures also going down in other parts of the country. Minimum temperature in Skardu and Leh remained one degree Celsius, while two degree C in Kalat and three degree Celsius at Kalam, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

