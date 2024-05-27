Mercury can soar to 40C, above in Karachi on May 29-31: official

KARACHI: Current hot weather spell likely to persist till four or five June as the mercury could soar to 40 Celsius or above in Karachi in last three days of May, a weather official said.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that maximum temperature in Karachi could reach to 40 to 42 Celsius on May 29 to 31.

“This scorching weather spell could continue till June 04 or 05,” he said.

“Every new year proves hotter than the previous one owing to the climate change,” Sarfaraz said. “Year 2023 has been currently hottest year on the record but 2024 likely to become hotter than the previous year,” weather official said.

He said there is no likelihood of rainfall in Karachi so far.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The maximum temperature could soar above 50 degree Celsius during May 23 to 28, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said.

“Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June,” the weather official said.

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.