New ‘Mercy’ trailer drops, Chris Pratt faces off against Rebecca Ferguson’s all-seeing A.I.

A new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Mercy has been released, offering the first detailed look at Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in the film’s high-stakes, near-future storyline.

Set in 2029, Mercy follows detective John (played by Chris Pratt) who is detained inside a secured, high-tech interrogation chamber after being accused of murdering his wife.

In the trailer, he is shown being questioned by Maddox, an advanced A.I. judge portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, who appears on a large digital screen as she evaluates the case against him.

According to the footage, the A.I. system grants Pratt’s character just 90 minutes to prove his innocence before it delivers a final verdict and sentence. The trailer highlights the central premise of Mercy: an automated justice programme built to function as judge, jury and executioner in capital cases.

The newly released trailer also reveals extensive use of confined-set sequences, as much of Mercy takes place inside the interrogation chamber. Brief glimpses of action outside the room are shown, including a truck chase filmed in downtown Los Angeles, which reportedly took several days to shoot

. The film incorporates drones, bodycams and other tech-based filming methods to reflect its surveillance-heavy world.

Producer Charles Roven noted during promotional discussions that the film’s themes — particularly the role of A.I. in decision-making — have become increasingly relevant since Mercy first entered development.

Alongside Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, the cast includes Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan and Kylie Rogers.

Mercy is scheduled to release in Australian cinemas on January 22, followed by a U.S. theatrical release on January 23.