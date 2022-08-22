Hania Aamir re-creates viral reel with ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-star

‘Mere Humsafar’ actors Hania Aamir and Hira Khan recorded a hilarious reel on the set of the show which is now viral on social media.

The latest to jump the bandwagon of the viral ‘Apko Kya’ script (from Indian serial ‘Anupamaa’) is ‘Mere Humsafar’ co-stars – Hania Aamir and Hira Khan – who shared their hilarious take on the trending Instagram reel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The joint post shared by Aamir and Khan on their respective accounts on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, see some BTS fun of on-screen rivals – Rumi and Hala. “Rumi in essence,” the showbiz starlets wrote in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The now-viral clip, which was watched by millions of users of the social site, not only garnered over 350,000 likes but also had a number of rib-tickling comments in reference to their superhit serial ‘Mere Humsafar’.

Have a look at some of the funny comments here:

Taijaan is on her way 💀

WHEN HALA & RUMI BECAME FRIENSSS

Meanwhile Hala and Rumi in another universe😂😂

Hala kuch bhi kare Taijaan ko kya 😂😂😂😂

Hala bus tum Hamza k sath jao 🙂😂

Hala and roomie in parallel universe😂

Hala tum bahut bholi hoo ! 😢Rumi bahut chalaak hai !

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

About the show, ‘Mere Humsafar’ is one of the top-watched shows of the season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The fanbase of family drama is not limited to Pakistan and is a top trending Pakistani serial in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

It airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

Comments