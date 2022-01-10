Mere Humsafar: An unhappy family shaken by an unwelcome member

As Tolstoy said: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”, unhappy families have a lot of stories to tell and TV viewers are loving one such story in ARY Digital’s ‘Mere Humsafar’.

As the serial starts, the viewers enter a household where not one but two unhappy families are living and is governed by a shrewd mother-in-law (played by veteran Samina Ahmed) who knows how and when to create drama. Their lives are already hell but then get shaken by an unwelcome member, i.e. Hala (played by child-star Hoorain and Hania Amir).

Shahjahan (Saba Hameed) is married to Raees (Waseem Abbas) and they are both struggling not only with their relationship but are living hand-to-mouth as the other family -Jalees (played by Amir Qureshi) and Sofia (played by Tara Mahmood) have nothing to contribute to household income.

Enter Nafees, their brother we are told was living in UK, and he comes to this struggling family with his daughter Hala and a lot of British pounds. His request, the family should take care of his daughter Hala, who he cannot take back to his wife.

Though unwillingly, the family has to accept his request because Nafees has waxed both his mother and brothers’ palms.

There you get a story, where a little girl- in all her innocence- first fails to understand but then learns how to exploit the situation in her favour.

She reports every single thing she hears or sees around the household to her grandmother who creates a scene and then gets her bahus (daughter-in-laws) shamed or beaten by their husbands, though its mostly the elder Shahjahan as her husband seldom listens to her side of the story.

Though both her aunts hate her and her three cousins never play with her, Hala learns how to survive in this household but her childhood is crushed and has no self-esteem as she grows up and we see Hania Amir in the character.

The drama’s intriguing storyline and Hala’s character has captivated audiences in just two episodes and people are loving almost all the characters.

The teasers show we are about to see a love affair and marriage between Hala and her cousin Hamza (played by Farhan Saeed) and strong opposition of the same by Shahjahan who considers Hala as the source of half of her problems.

Both the childstar and Hania Amir have essayed their character so well in ‘Mere Humsafar’ that social media is abuzz with appreciation tweets and posts for both the actors.

Mere Humsafar is written by Saira Raza and airs on ARY Digital every Thursday at 8PM.

