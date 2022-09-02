‘Mere Humsafar’ stars Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir top the trends

The hottest show of the season ‘Mere Humsafar’ has landed the trends charts with lead stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed.

Following episode 36 of ‘Mere Humsafar’ which aired last night, showbiz A-listers Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, who play Hala and Hamza (or as the massive fanbase like to call them, Halza) are leading the trend charts across borders on the social sites.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The users of the micro-blogging site have shared their thoughts on the platform, as they couldn’t get over the emotional storyline and stellar performances of the duo in the drama.

Have a look at the overwhelming love that made way to ‘Mere Humsafar’.

What is the fault of hamza?😩

Why Hala why?#FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/W7cpArhvwn — Farhanvogues (@farhanvogues) September 2, 2022

You all should have understand the ost of mere Humsafar

“Ye ishq tum na karna ye roag hi lagaye dafan khud kare hai phir soag bhi manaye ”

We loved them but now we are suffering 😭🤧💔

Want my purane Wale halza back 🤧😩#MereHumsafar #haniaamir #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/du4SgrZG0Z — Isha khan (@ishaimran542) September 1, 2022

Maine toh soch liya tha bhai that I’m not gonna watch #MereHumsafar from now phir I saw teaser and now I’m waiting for Thursday😭 #FarhanSaeed HOT HUH😩 pic.twitter.com/ZNa7vUtgp0 — `. (@Isqhuahihua) September 1, 2022

The intensity 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤤🤤🤤

The fear the insecurities the jealousy the angst and everything in these 33 secs🔥🔥🔥#FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/GhKYqPpJxw — shanaya (@shipperheart_) September 1, 2022

Baki sab apni jagah but Hala why so pretty 🥺#MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/rvAzXl3TAQ — Chalta Phirta Dhoka (@ronakshixbliss) September 1, 2022

Mere Humsafar is not just a love story but this drama proves that parents are so important in child’s life#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/whKuNF8MD5 — Aliya🌙 (@aliyyaanaushaba) September 1, 2022

Can we get one hug of Halza pls itna suffer ke baad atleast last mein ek hug scene dedena naa makers bas aur kuch nhi chahiye tha ek chotu sa hug bas #MereHumsafar 🥺🤌 — 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒔𝒖 …..🐢 (@manndariya) September 2, 2022

In other news, the latest episode of the serial has already surpassed nine million YouTube views within a few hours.

‘Mere Humsafar’ – written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed – features an ensemble supporting cast to lead duo, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The family play is one of the top-watched shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The massive fanbase of the serial is not limited to Pakistan, which makes it a top trending Pakistani drama in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Also read: Zoya Nasir, Hania Aamir share hilarious reel from ‘Mere Humsafar’ set

‘Mere Humsafar’ airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

Comments