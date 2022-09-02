Friday, September 2, 2022
‘Mere Humsafar’ stars Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir top the trends

The hottest show of the season ‘Mere Humsafar’ has landed the trends charts with lead stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed.

Following episode 36 of ‘Mere Humsafar’ which aired last night, showbiz A-listers Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, who play Hala and Hamza (or as the massive fanbase like to call them, Halza) are leading the trend charts across borders on the social sites.

The users of the micro-blogging site have shared their thoughts on the platform, as they couldn’t get over the emotional storyline and stellar performances of the duo in the drama.

Have a look at the overwhelming love that made way to ‘Mere Humsafar’.

In other news, the latest episode of the serial has already surpassed nine million YouTube views within a few hours.

Mere Humsafar’ – written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed – features an ensemble supporting cast to lead duo, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The family play is one of the top-watched shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The massive fanbase of the serial is not limited to Pakistan, which makes it a top trending Pakistani drama in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Also read: Zoya Nasir, Hania Aamir share hilarious reel from ‘Mere Humsafar’ set

‘Mere Humsafar’ airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

