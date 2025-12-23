‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ becomes first Pakistani drama OST to top Spotify

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has made history by becoming the first Pakistani drama original soundtrack to top Spotify’s national charts.

The OST, sung by Asim Azhar in collaboration with the legendary Sabri Sisters, climbed to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Pakistan list. It is also Asim’s first song to secure the No. 1 spot on the platform’s national chart.

Asim Azhar shared the news with fans on social media, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response to the song.

Calling the moment surreal, the singer thanked listeners for loving the track and connecting with its emotions.

“Speechless. thank you. so much love coming from all over the world on this. bohat saara pyaar. sunte rahen, gaate rahen [Lots of love. Keep listening. Keep singing].”

Reflecting on the journey, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared that the song was not easy to create, noting that the process came with its own set of challenges.

“I’m so glad that despite all the hurdles, challenges & moments where we felt like that this song might never come out – we still kept at it, composed & wrote it with the belief that it will reach your hearts. And look at us now, its the top song in the country. this would never be possible without you guys. and ofc, the amazing @sabrisistersofficial,” he sweetly wrote.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus – stars and ensemble cast including Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan.