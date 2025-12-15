‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’: Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas play badminton in fun BTS

Hania Aamir’s Ayra and Bilal Abbas’ Kamyar are playing badminton in a parallel universe!

Over the weekend, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star delighted fans by sharing a cheerful behind-the-scenes glimpse from her ongoing stage play Meri Zindagi Hai Tu on Instagram.

She posted a carousel of heartwarming photos and videos from rehearsals and backstage moments, captioned playfully, “These gulab jamuns are insane.”

Hania Aamir kicked off her post a charming video and striking photo of her self but it was her third slide that instantly caught fans’ attention.

The clip shows Hania and co-star Bilal Abbas playing badminton on set while dressed as their characters Ayra and Kamyar, adding a light-hearted touch to the drama’s otherwise intense narrative.

Another slide featured a relaxed selfie of Hania with her on-screen siblings Nadir and DR Falak, played by Atabik Mohsin and Meher Jaffri respectively. The carousel also included glimpses of Juveria Abbasi, Vardah Aziz and other cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Fans were quick to react in the comments section.

“Kamyar and Ayra playing happily in a parallel universe,” one fan wrote.

While another commented, “Hania, you’re playing with our emotions with this wholesome thread.”

“BRO THIS IS SO WHOLESOME!” added a third.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been drawing attention for its storyline and strong performances since its launch on ARY Digital last month.

Hania Aamir’s post comes just days after she won Best Actress of the Year 2025 at the 24th Lux Style Awards for her acclaimed performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.