Merub Ali stuns in desi glam at her brother’s wedding

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali stole the show with her desi glam look in viral Instagram pictures from her brother’s wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Merub Ali treated her 1.3 million followers with some stunning family pictures from her brother, musician Raamis Ali’s wedding with social media influencer, Eyeina Shahzad, in Lahore.

“Mere bhai ka nikkah,” read the caption on her photo dump, featuring portraits of herself, with her family, newlyweds as well as her fiance, singer Asim Azhar and mother-in-law, veteran actor Gul-e-Rana.

For the family wedding, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor chose to keep it simple and elegant, yet with needed glam and bling, in pastel hues. She slipped in a stunning pale pink gharara with heavy gold embellishments, by Pakistani couturier Erum Khan, and styled the fit only with a pair of statement earrings, minimal makeup and a neat, pulled-back gajra-adorned hair bun.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrities.

Notably, Merub Ali herself got engaged to actor-singer Asim Azhar in 2022. They announced the news with glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles.

