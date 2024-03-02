20.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Merub Ali stuns in desi glam at her brother’s wedding

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali stole the show with her desi glam look in viral Instagram pictures from her brother’s wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Merub Ali treated her 1.3 million followers with some stunning family pictures from her brother, musician Raamis Ali’s wedding with social media influencer, Eyeina Shahzad, in Lahore.

Mere bhai ka nikkah,” read the caption on her photo dump, featuring portraits of herself, with her family, newlyweds as well as her fiance, singer Asim Azhar and mother-in-law, veteran actor Gul-e-Rana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

For the family wedding, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor chose to keep it simple and elegant, yet with needed glam and bling, in pastel hues. She slipped in a stunning pale pink gharara with heavy gold embellishments, by Pakistani couturier Erum Khan, and styled the fit only with a pair of statement earrings, minimal makeup and a neat, pulled-back gajra-adorned hair bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @shaadithruzavi

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrities.

Notably, Merub Ali herself got engaged to actor-singer Asim Azhar in 2022. They announced the news with glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles.

Merub Ali, Asim Azhar shell out couple goals in new pictures

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.