Merub Ali calls her sister-in-law the ‘prettiest ever’ in viral post

The iconic Pakistani showbiz actress-model Merub Ali, from Baltistan, a heavenly place nestled in picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan, said that she has found the most beautiful sister-in-law ever.

The famous Pakistani celebrity has shared an intriguing clip on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, where she expressed her opinions about her sister-in-law and Nand.

However, in the video, Merub Ali, 23, wrote, “Oh my god, your nand is so pretty!!!” Sister-in-law responded, “But you’re my Nand?” Merub replied, “I know.”

In fact, she also fascinatingly captioned the clip, writing, “In reality, I got the prettiest bhabhi ever,” depicting how lucky she is to have an exemplary sister-in-law.

The actress posted this video a few hours ago, which has immediately gone viral on Instagram as fans rushed to comment for praising Merub and her sister-in-law.

Lauding Merub’s sister-in-law, a user said, “YOUR BHABHI IS PRETTY TOO,” and another expressed, “favorite nand-bhabhi duo ♥️.”

“Hm, ek minute ke liye kuch aur smjh rahe the 😂,” a third one added. “No doubt Merub is gorgeous,” one more user praised Merub.

Earlier this year, days after her ex-beau, singer Asim Azhar, confirmed their breakup, showbiz starlet Merub Ali has captured the attention of social users with a cryptic note on Instagram.

Actor-model Merub Ali, who has been silent on her breakup from Asim Azhar, ever since his announcement last week, has now grabbed the attention of netizens with a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

“Someone asked me, ‘Aren’t you going to tell your side of the story?’ I replied, ‘God knows, and that’s enough’,” read the note, reposted by the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

Notably, the cryptic note by Ali followed the announcement post by Pakistan’s star singer and her ex-fiancé, Asim Azhar, to confirm the end to their engagement of three years. “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer confirmed. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”