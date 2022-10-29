Merub Ali celebrates Asim Azhar’s birthday, pictures go viral

Singer Asim Azhar celebrated his birthday with his fiance Merub Ali and pictures and video of their celebration went viral.

Actor Merub Ali and Asim Azhar shared the viral pictures and video on their separate Instagram account. The visuals see them sharing heartwarming moments.

Merub Ali felicitated birthday wishes to her future husband by saying, “Happy 26th to the craziest 12 year old I know. 🎈🎉🎂”

Asim Azhar thanked Merub Ali for spreading peace and happiness in his life.

The singer, on the other hand, shared his birthday celebration pictures too on his Instagram account also. He said it was his best birthday ever.

The singer-actor duo, last seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official.

The celebrity announced their engagement on social media earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles.

They wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

