Merub Ali’s childhood picture goes viral

Young actor Merub Ali shared a childhood picture on Instagram on Friday evening, which went viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor shared a childhood picture of her on the photo and video sharing site Instagram on Friday, which sees the celeb in blue denim pants and orange top, as she rested carefree in the click.

Merub wrote a single-word caption ‘mood’ with the throwback picture, which garnered over 85,000 hearts on the social app, along with a number of lovely compliments.

Some of the prominent comments on the post came from our favorite Showbiz divas, as her on-screen sibling Yumna Zaidi wrote “Chota sa orange choza 🐣”, while Zara Noor Abbas called her “Choti larkeeeeeee(small girl)”.

Another star of the industry, Hira Mani termed her “a cutie” in the comments section.

Earlier this week, she also shared a six-picture gallery of her “Happy days during the past few months.”

On the work front, the 20-year-old actor is currently being seen as Gul in ARY digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, younger sister of Shaista Khanzada, played by super talented Yumna Zaidi, one of the six girls being trained as lady cadets at PMA.

Apart from acting, the young celeb is an entrepreneur as well, and owns a beauty brand, while, being an Instagram influencer, the 20-year-old also enjoys a massive following on her social media accounts.

