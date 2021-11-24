Merub Ali gets new haircut after Ayeza Khan, pictures go viral

Model Merub Ali has apparently followed the path of actor Ayeza Khan by getting a new haircut and her pictures went viral.

Merub Ali shared the pictures on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. The three-picture gallery got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Merub Ali has quite a fan base on social media at least 573,000 followers on Instagram. She frequently shares pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The celebrity will be seen in the upcoming ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Ahan, which is a presentation of ISPR. She will be seen alongside Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen.

The show, written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig, tells the story of six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared pictures of her in a new hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star looked stunning in her close-up picture. She asked her fans to give their honest opinions about her new hairstyle.

“Hey guys! So you know that I’m really proud of my kalay lambay baal (black long hair) but I’ve been thinking of cutting them short for some time now and I finally did ittt!!!” the caption read.

She added: “But mujhy ap logon k honest opinions chahiye (but I want your honest opinions). So comment below and let me know!!”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!