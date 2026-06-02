Merub Ali lands in surgery with a crooked finger

Merub Ali shared a health update on her recent hospital visit for her trigger finger.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Merub Ali shared a video from her recent surgery. In the video, she explained the reason behind the surgery, that her pinky finger has been locking up. She further told that she went to the rheumatologist, followed by a visit to the neurologist, and they suggested that she was normal. Then she visited the orthopedic, and suggested to her a small surgery as she was diagnosed with trigger finger, a condition that affects the tendons responsible for finger movement.

The video also captured several moments leading up to the operation. The moment when hospital staff marked the correct hand with a large star before surgery, Merub spent some time waiting with her companions before being taken into the preparation area.

She later appeared wearing a hospital gown, wristbands, and a face mask as medical staff completed the final preparations.

She also mentioned post-surgery in her video, with her hand fully covered in a bandage. Despite the pain, she remained positive and informed followers that she was recovering steadily. She captioned the video with “I’m in Spain without the s”.