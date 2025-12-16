Merub Ali marks major milestone with law college graduation

Pakistani actress Merub Ali announces her graduation from the Law College.

In a recent Instagram post, Merub Ali posted a carousel of images featuring her graduation celebration among her close friends.

The carousel also includes the images of the entire setup, with the neon sign light saying “congratulations”, and a string of foil balloons saying “Case Closed”. The cake was also embossed with the letters, “VAKIL SAHIBA”. The actress donned in plain black off-shouldered T-shirt with jeans.

The post was given a cute caption, in the form of a friend’s message, and it said, “My friends surprised me by hosting a graduation party for me. I’m blessed. Alhamdulillah. I love you guys. In other news, SHE GRADUATED LAW SCHOOL!!!” The actress received congratulations from her fellow artists.

Earlier, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced the end of their engagement. She drew attention by posting a cryptic message on Instagram. She had maintained silence since their breakup announcement.

Upon reposting a note on her Instagram Stories that appeared to allude to the situation, stating that while some questioned whether she would share her side of the story, she believes it is enough that “God knows”.