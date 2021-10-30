Model Merub Ali throws birthday party for Asim Azhar, picture goes viral

Model Merub Ali threw a grand birthday party for singer Asim Azhar and its picture went viral on social media.

The picture on Instagram shows him standing in front of a cake with pictures of prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan around him.

In a heartfelt note, Asim Azhar wrote that Merub Ali had the best surprise and brought his friends to celebrate the occasion as well.

“”THANK U FOR THE LOVE & WISHES,” the caption of the image read. “p.s Merub Ali you the best for the best surprise ever. gathering everyone I love. making sure I don’t miss the Pakistan match & arranging the best themed party ever.”

He got millions of likes on the pictures. Many celebrities including the likes of Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Maqsood, Shuja Haider, Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Shahid extended their birthday wishes to him.

It should be noted that gossip pages on social media platforms posted news that the duo was getting engaged. Then, another snapshot made rounds on social media that sees him telling a fan that he treats Merub Ali as his sister.

In his clarification, the singer said the screenshot of his conversation with the fan was doctored and asked the netizens to not spread it any further.

He added: “Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always.”

