Merub Ali’s pictures with Talha Chahour go viral

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali wins the internet with her new picture gallery featuring fellow actor Talha Chahour.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Merub Ali treated her 1.2 million followers with some stunning pictures from her latest visit to GCU Lahore with actor Talha Chahour. “GCU and their top tier tour guide,” she wrote in the caption of the six-picture gallery, featuring Chahour in the last slide, with a series of emojis and added a location tag of Government College University Lahore. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub) The photo dump sees the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor rocking the basic yet chic fit, comprising of a pair of blue-washed, wide denim pants and a solid white t-shirt. She styled her OOTD with a green cardigan and a white bag while keeping it at minimal best with her makeup and accessories.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrities.

Earlier this month, Ali filled her Insta feed with pictures, videos and mini vlogs from her latest trip to Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

With over a million Instagrammers on her followers’ list, Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the social site.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the star-studded serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ last year.

