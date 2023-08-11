Merub Ali’s latest post makes her talk of town

The latest pictures of Merub Ali flaunting Western glam are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Merub Ali, the fiance of singer Asim Azhar, shared pictures of her in a white shirt with jeans and green netted overall. The viral pictures have more than 70,000 likes.

Netizens praised her looks and pictures with heartwarming comments and remarks.

A user called her the “cutest one”, while another told her that she looked “beautiful”. A third said the post was giving ‘Barbie‘ doll vibes.

It is pertinent to mention that Merub Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. The actress avails the platform to share images and clips.

Earlier, she posted clicks of her wearing a pink sweater.

Merub Ali has proved her mettle in the acting industry. She made her debut with ‘Sinf-e-Aahan,’ which is the story of seven girls from different backgrounds and walks of life who abandoned routine female duties to achieve something greater than themselves and the expectations of their families by responding to their country’s call to duty.

She starred alongside Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, and Dananeer Mobeen.

For those unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar last year.

