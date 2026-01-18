Meryl Streep returning for Mamma Mia 3??

Academy Award winner Meryl Streep has sparked rumours once again that she might play Donna in a potential Mamma Mia 3.

Although Donna’s passing was established in the 2018 follow-up, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Stellan Skarsgård has provided fans with new hope. “She can be brought back from the dead—everybody can be brought back from the dead in the movies—and in the movies, she’s fantastic,” the 74-year-old actor remarked during the 2026 Golden Globes.

Skarsgård, who portrayed one of Meryl Streep’s ex-lovers in the films, added, “A lot of people are working on it to bring her back.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress has also been candid about reprising the role, stating, “If there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. I’m up for anything.”

“I told Judy [the producer] that if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister who died,” Meryl Streep said in the 2023 edition of Vogue’s Oral History of Mamma Mia!.

She chuckled, “We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!”

It is pertinent to note that Mamma Mia! 3 has not yet received formal confirmation.