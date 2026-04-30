Meryl Streep reveals how Lady Gaga recruited in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep told how she and director David Frankel convinced Lady Gaga to be in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

During her appearance on Heart Breakfast, Streep told co-star Emily Blunt, “I called her from Islington because I was out to dinner with Tracy. And I thought, I might as well try her.”

“I just said, ‘Would you do this? Because it’s going to be really good. And she said, ‘Yeah!’ ” Streep said while snapping her fingers. “Just like that. She’s on her world tour, which lasted a year, playing to 75,000 people in a stadium, and just flew off and did us.”

She further mentioned, “I think she’s a creative storm.” Frankel chipped in and noted, “We wrote a pop star into the sequence”. He added, “They’re doing this whole show in Milan, and there was this one line in the script where a pop star does a performance.”

“So when we went to talk to the studio about who this pop star should be, and they said, ‘You don’t really need anybody. Your movies are so interesting without…, ” the director recalled. “And I said, ‘No, no, no, we need a pop star.’ And they said, ‘Well, we only think one person is worth tapping in the movie, and it’s Gaga.'”

The actress, who is revising her role for the second instalment of the movie, revealed that she, alongside director David Frankel, called Lady Gaga to be a part of the new movie.