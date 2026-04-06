Meryl Streep reveals real inspiration behind Miranda Priestly role

Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon, Meryl Streep has finally set the record straight on the inspiration behind her iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

For years, fans speculated that the icy, all-powerful fashion editor was based on Anna Wintour. However, during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streep revealed that the real influences came from two Hollywood legends: Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood.

“I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time,” Streep said, adding with a laugh, “If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby… it would be Miranda Priestly.”

According to Streep, Nichols’ directing style played a major role in shaping Priestly’s sharp yet subtly humorous authority. She described his ability to command a set with wit, noting that what might seem harsh to some often carried an undercurrent of humor.

Eastwood, on the other hand, inspired a quieter, more controlled presence. Streep explained that the filmmaker rarely raised his voice.

“Clint would never raise his voice,” Streep said. “He would direct and people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying.”

While Streep admitted she has yet to tell Eastwood about the inspiration, she did share it with Nichols before his passing. “I told Mike, and he was thrilled,” she said.

Both filmmakers had significant professional ties with Streep. Nichols collaborated with her on projects such as Silkwood and Angels in America, while Eastwood directed and starred alongside her in The Bridges of Madison County.