Meryl Streep Reveals the Vulnerable Side of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep is back in the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

But this time around, Streep’s portrayal reveals a more nuanced and vulnerable side to the character.

In the sequel, Miranda is facing a changed world, where print media is no longer the dominant force it once was. She’s struggling to maintain her influence and relevance, and her tough exterior is beginning to crack.

Streep explains that Miranda’s behavior is driven by a desire to hold onto control and power, but beneath the surface, she’s grappling with feelings of insecurity and vulnerability.

The Evolution of Miranda Priestly

Streep’s performance is a masterclass in subtlety, revealing the complexities of Miranda’s character. She’s still demanding and ruthless, but there’s a hint of sadness and desperation beneath her icy demeanor.

As Streep notes, Miranda’s perfectionism is a shield that protects her from feelings of inadequacy and failure.

The film explores the tension between Miranda’s professional success and her personal life, highlighting the sacrifices she’s made to get where she is.

Her relationships with her colleagues, particularly Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), are also more nuanced, revealing a deeper emotional intelligence beneath her tough exterior.