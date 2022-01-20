Have a look at these mesmerising pictures as snow blankets Sahara Desert

Snow has blanketed the world’s hottest desert, Sahara, as the temperature dropped to -2 degrees Celsius.

​The pictures and the footage showing the Sahara Desert covered by snow were captured by photographer Karim Bouchetata in the town of Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.

This is the fifth time in the last 42 years that Ain Sefra, a town known as The Gateway to the Desert, has seen snow, with previous occurrences in 1979, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Here are some mesmerising pictures and a video captured by the photographer showing the beauty of the desert.

The temperatures in one of the world’s hottest deserts recently plunged to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 Celsius). Some scientists say the fact that such events began to occur more often in recent years is evidence of climate change. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Bouchetata (@karim_bouchetat)

