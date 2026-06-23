Messi breaks record as Argentina beat Austria

Lionel Messi became the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer on Monday, scoring twice as holders Argentina powered into the last 32 with a 2-0 victory over Austria.

Messi swept home a low finish in the 38th minute of the Group J game in Arlington, Texas to take his career World Cup goals tally to 17, one clear of the previous record of 16 he shared with Miroslav Klose.

He then extended his record to 18 goals, ramming home a finish through a crowd of defenders deep in stoppage time to put the seal on Argentina’s win.

The eight-time Ballon D’Or winner, who turns 39 on Wednesday, had blown a chance to break the record after eight minutes when he dragged a penalty wide of the post.

But the Argentina skipper made no mistake seven minutes before half-time, coolly placing his finish beyond the dive of Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

He then completed his double in the fifth minute of stoppage time to take his tally for the tournament to five goals following his hat-trick in Argentina’s opening 3-0 win over Algeria last week.

Monday’s victory guarantees Argentina a place in the knockout rounds of the tournament, and the South Americans could clinch top spot later Monday if Jordan fail to beat Algeria.

NOW – Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. 17 — Lionel Messi 🇦🇷

16 — Miroslav Klose 🇩🇪

15 — Ronaldo 🇧🇷

14 — Gerd Müller 🇩🇪

14 — Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/iSKmk300bX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 22, 2026

Mbappe’s century

Messi is now four goals clear of another player eyeing the all-time World Cup scoring record, Kylian Mbappe, who will play his 100th game for France when they meet Iraq in Philadelphia.

“There is nothing bigger — 100 is a historic figure, and to have the chance to reach that tally here at a World Cup means it will be a special match for me,” Mbappe said on Sunday.

Mbappe, 27, is tied with West Germany legend Gerd Mueller on 14 goals after he netted twice in France’s opening 3-1 win against Senegal in Group I.

France, who were beaten by Argentina on penalties in the last final in 2022, will expect to brush aside the Iraqis to guarantee a ticket to the knockout phase in a match which could be interrupted with thunderstorms forecast in Philadelphia.

Norway and their marksman Erling Haaland, who scored twice against Iraq in a 4-1 opening win, will also be guaranteed of going through from Group I if they beat Senegal in New Jersey and France defeat Iraq.

The World Cup, though, is over for German defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 26-year-old injured ligaments in his left ankle in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ivory Coast.

Cape Verde magic

In Sunday’s action, Spain got their campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia and World Cup debutants Cape Verde conjured up another memorable performance to snatch a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

Cape Verde coach Bubista said his team were now dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds — a scenario that would have been unthinkable before the tournament.

“We want to show the entire world that we are in the condition to fight for qualification, and I think that that’s what we showed in today’s match,” Bubista said.

Belgium are still looking for their first win after being held to a 0-0 draw by Iran in Group G.

The Red Devils, who also drew with Egypt in their opener, finished the game in Los Angeles with 10 men and struggled to break down a resolute Iranian side.

Iran are competing at the World Cup while their country and the United States are in negotiations to end their war.

And the Iranian team left a handwritten message saying “may peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations” following their match at SoFi Stadium.

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations.”

Egypt moved to the top of the group on Sunday after coming from behind to claim the first World Cup victory in the country’s history, a 3-1 win over New Zealand.