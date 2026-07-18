Messi eyes second World Cup crown at the scene of his lowest ebb

Lionel Messi could end any debate about whether he is the greatest player of all time if he leads Argentina to World Cup glory again on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium — where a decade ago he tearfully declared his international career over.

Messi had turned 29 in June 2016 and was already seen as one of the best players ever. He had won the Ballon d’Or five times and led Barcelona to Champions League glory the previous year, the fourth time he had lifted that trophy.

But his incredible success in the club game was not matched at international level, where he had endured the pain of three defeats in major tournament finals with Argentina.

The first came against Brazil in the 2007 Copa America. There were two World Cup quarter-final exits either side of that, and elimination from the 2011 Copa America which Argentina hosted, in the last eight to Uruguay.

Messi captained Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final, but that ended in defeat to Germany at the Maracana, and a loss on penalties to hosts Chile in the following year’s Copa America decider compounded things.

So he went to the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States on a mission to finally win a major title with his country, and Argentina cruised to the final with five wins out of five, and 18 goals scored.

Chile stood before them once again at a packed MetLife Stadium, but the outcome was identical — another 0-0 draw and another defeat on penalties, with Messi this time missing his kick.

Heartbreak

Messi, who had already won over 100 caps, was heartbroken. Teammate Sergio Aguero said he had “never seen him in such a state” in the dressing room after the game.

“For me the national team is over,” Messi told reporters.

“I’ve done all I can, I’ve been in four finals and it hurts not to be a champion.”

In the depths of the South American winter, his words plunged Argentina into darkness.

Diego Maradona led the calls for Messi to change his mind. “He has to stay because he still has playing days ahead of him,” Maradona told newspaper La Nacion.

A nation held its breath. Six weeks later Messi changed his mind.

“A lot of things went through my mind on the night of the final and I gave serious thought to quitting, but my love for my country and this shirt is too great,” he said.

The second half of his international career could not have contrasted more starkly with what came before.

The 2018 World Cup ended in a last-16 exit to eventual champions France, but Lionel Scaloni’s arrival as coach followed that and led to the revival of Argentina’s fortunes.

A defeat in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America to their Brazilian hosts turned out to be the start of something.

Redemption

Two years they went back to Brazil for another Copa America. This time, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, the Albiceleste beat the hosts 1-0 in the final thanks to an Angel Di Maria goal to win their first major title in 28 years.

World Cup glory followed in 2022 in Qatar, with Messi dragging his team to the final and then to victory on penalties against France, crowning his glorious career in the process.

“Obviously I would like to end my career with this, I cannot ask for more,” said Messi.

He has kept going, and Scaloni’s side have kept on winning, delivering another Copa America in 2024, despite Messi coming off injured in the final against Colombia in Miami.

This World Cup, the sixth he has appeared at, felt like a victory lap at first for Messi, but he clearly still means business even at 39.

He inspired his team to their comeback win over England in the semis and goes into Sunday’s final against Spain with a chance of claiming the tournament’s golden boot.

More importantly he can win another World Cup, and a fourth title with his country — quite the redemption after the tears of 2016.

And if Argentina win in New Jersey, there may even be calls for him to keep playing into his 40s.

“If we win I hope you will stay for another couple of years,” Argentine newspaper Ole reported Cristian Romero as telling Messi after beating England.