Messi, Lamine Yamal viral photo; here's what UNICEF says

A picture which is in circulation on social media, demonstrating Lional Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal eighteen years ago has been verified by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

After days of conjecture that the images had been digitally manipulated, the UNICEF has confirmed that the widely shared photos of football legend Lionel Messi bathing Spain’s little Lamine Yamal as a baby are real.

In a post on its official X account, UNICEF clarified the situation after a number of social media users questioned the veracity of the widely shared photos, with some saying that they had been altered.

The UN body reportedly claimed that Messi, Yamal, and the kid’s mother, Sheila, participated in a UNICEF fundraising photo session almost eighteen years ago.

On the official X , previously known as Twitter , the charity firm shared a brief post regarding the stirring topic, writing, “Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real,”

The organization further continued, adding, “More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot.”

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot. Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

Loauding both stars, the global children UN body stated, “Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world.”

“The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential. We are proud to have them on our team,” the statement concluded emphasizing children goals.