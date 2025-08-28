Messi leads Miami into Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi scored a brace on his return as he fired Inter Miami in to the Leagues Cup final on Wednesday.

He turned around Orlando City’s 1-0 lead by scoring twice in the span of 10 minutes to clinch the game 3-1.

Messi converted a penalty in the 77th minute to pull Inter level at 1-1, then combined with Jordi Alba to put the hosts ahead in the 88th.

Telasco Segovia added another in the injury time as Miami returned to the final of the Leagues Cup.

Inter won the cross-border competition featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga-MX in 2023. That was Messi’s first season in MLS.

They will face Seattle Sounders in Sunday’s final.

We will face Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 @LeaguesCup final. Vamos Miami 💗🖤 https://t.co/fQU7jG1Fax — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 28, 2025

Orlando will play in a third-place game against reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy, and the top three finishers in the tournament earn berths in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

In a high-energy first half, Croatia’s Marco Pasalic silenced the crowd at Miami’s Chase Stadium with a goal in first-half added time.

Inter players appealed saying the ball hit Pasalic’s arm but VAR confirmed the goal.

Orlando, who had twice humbled their cross-state rivals this season, continued to stymie Inter in the second half.

Luis Suarez forced a save from Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese while Messi twice threatened in the area only to find himself swamped in a sea of defenders.

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was visibly frustrated as he watched from the stands, having received a red card during the quarter-final win over Tigres UANL.

🎙️ Las palabras del capitán pospartido 👏 pic.twitter.com/eaLubFpSYK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 28, 2025

Orlando lost some momentum in the 59th minute when Guatemalan referee Walter Lopez denied them a penalty shout after Sergio Busquets’ foul on Ivan Angulo.

And the momentum shifted irrevocably Miami’s way in the 74th minute when substitute Tadeo Allende drew a foul in the box.

David Brekalo’s challenge included a tug on Allende’s jersey and earned him a second yellow card.

He departed as Messi went to the spot, the Argentine great firing past Gallese into the lower right corner of the net.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi sparked joyous celebrations with his second goal 11 minutes later.

Orlando had won two prior matches against Miami this season by a combined 7-1 margin, including a 4-1 rout earlier this month. With input for AFP.