Messi misses third World Cup penalty vs Austria, then breaks all-time goals Record

Lionel Messi experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in 30 minutes Monday, setting an unwanted FIFA World Cup record by missing his third career penalty before becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer in Argentina’s 1-0 Group J win over Austria.

The Miss: First Player to Miss Three World Cup Penalties

Eight minutes into the match at AT&T Stadium, Argentina were awarded a penalty after VAR confirmed Lautaro Martínez was fouled by two Austrian defenders.

Messi stepped up chasing history — one goal would take him past Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals. Instead, the 38-year-old placed his shot wide right of Alexander Schlager’s goal.

The record: Messi is now the first player in World Cup history to miss three penalties. His previous misses came vs Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022. He’s scored 4 and missed 3 of his 7 World Cup spot-kicks.

The Redemption: 17th World Cup Goal Breaks Klose’s Record

Messi didn’t wait long for redemption. In the 38th minute, Thiago Almada drove through midfield and found Facundo Medina, who cut a low ball back into the box. Almada dummied it, and Messi drilled a left-footed finish under Schlager for 1-0.

The record: Messi’s 17th World Cup goal broke Klose’s mark that stood since 2014. He’s now scored in six consecutive World Cup games, matching Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

The Match: Argentina Edge Austria to Stay Unbeaten

Messi’s goal stood as the winner in a 1-0 victory. Argentina dominated with 56% possession and 8 total shots. The win puts the defending champions on six points in Group J after their opening 3-0 win vs Algeria, where Messi scored a hat-trick.

At 38 years, 357 days, Messi became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in that Algeria match.

Why It Mattered: Legacy Over Spot-Kicks

Despite the miss, Messi’s career World Cup tally now stands at 17 goals and 8 assists in 27 appearances. He’s playing in his sixth World Cup — a first in men’s football.

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy told the BBC: “His football intelligence is off the charts… For him, that’s an easy finish. The only surprise was that he didn’t score earlier”.