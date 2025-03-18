Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers this month after suffering a groin strain in Inter Miami’s victory over Atlanta at the weekend, his club confirmed on Monday.

Messi was left out of Argentina’s squad for the world champions’ clash against Uruguay on Friday, which is followed by a showdown with Brazil on March 25.

Inter Miami said in a statement that a scan had revealed Messi suffered a “low-grade injury in the adductor muscle” in the 2-1 win on Sunday. The statement gave no timetable for Messi’s return.

“His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition,” Inter said.

After missing three games for Inter earlier this month, the 37-year-old returned with a goal off the bench in a CONCACAF Champions Cup win.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, can ensure qualification for next year’s tournament in their next two games.

They lead the 10-team South American qualifying group by five points ahead of the game with Uruguay in Montevideo.

The top six teams qualify directly for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-placed team is currently Bolivia with 13 points.

After 12 rounds, Messi is the top scorer in the competition with six goals.

Argentina are also without injured Roma striker Paulo Dybala and River Plate full-back Paulo Montiel.

Brazil will be without 33-year-old Neymar, who has suffered a thigh injury and has had to postpone his return to the national team, who are fifth, seven points behind Argentina.