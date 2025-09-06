Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 World Cup after his double in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers.

Despite his goals against La Vinotinto and Argentina’s early qualification, the 38-year-old national captain was cautious about his potential participation next year after being affected by injuries and missing several games at MLS side Inter Miami.

“In the past, I said it, logically, it was unlikely I’d play in a World Cup at 39. It’s nine months away, which is close, but it’s a long time as well,” Messi told reporters at the Monumental Stadium after Thursday night’s game.

“I love this, I love playing and I never want it to end, but the moment is coming, I am aware, it will happen when it has to happen.”

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni decided that Messi should rest and not travel with the national team to the final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday.

“When I feel good, I enjoy myself. And if I’m not feeling well, I really struggle, I’d rather not be playing, so we’ll see,” Messi added, when asked about his fitness.

Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina in emotional scenes in Buenos Aires on Thursday while Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay joined the reigning champions at next year’s World Cup.

With Argentina having already long booked their place at the tournament in North America, Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes in a 3-0 home win over Venezuela.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or eight times, sparkled in front of an adoring crowd of 80,000 at the Mas Monumental stadium in his last home qualifier for his country.

The Argentine legend will turn 39 during next year’s World Cup, but despite his advanced years he looks set to play another pivotal role as Lionel Scaloni’s side defend their crown.

Messi had his three sons with him before kickoff and his father, Jorge, was also in attendance to mark the occasion.