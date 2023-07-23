WATCH: Messi scores stunning last-minute free kick on Inter Miami debut

By
Web Desk
-
Messi free kick, Inter Miami, Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi began his Inter Miami career with a bang as the Argentinian magician ended his debut with a sensational last-minute free-kick to earn his side a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul.

Seven months on from lifting the World Cup, the eyes of the footballing world were trained on Florida as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his eagerly anticipated first appearance.

Lionel Messi was introduced shortly after the break with his team winning 1-0 but opponent Cruz Azul soon scored a leveller.

They looked on course to share the spoils before Messi was fouled just outside the box and won a free-kick in stoppage time.

And he duly stepped up and curled the ball right into the top corner to win the game in a fairytale start to his career in the United States.

The stunning moment left co-owner David Beckham looking emotional in the stands.

“What I saw was the goal,” Messi said in an on-field interview amid the post-game celebrations. “I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score.

Read More: ‘I’m going to Miami’ – Messi confirms move to MLS

“It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so I didn’t go to penalties.”

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, who managed Messi at Barcelona, said: “It’s a movie that we have seen before.”

The stars were out in force for the game with LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams amongst those watching on from the stands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR