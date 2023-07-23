WATCH: Messi scores stunning last-minute free kick on Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi began his Inter Miami career with a bang as the Argentinian magician ended his debut with a sensational last-minute free-kick to earn his side a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul.

Seven months on from lifting the World Cup, the eyes of the footballing world were trained on Florida as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his eagerly anticipated first appearance.

Lionel Messi was introduced shortly after the break with his team winning 1-0 but opponent Cruz Azul soon scored a leveller.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

They looked on course to share the spoils before Messi was fouled just outside the box and won a free-kick in stoppage time.

And he duly stepped up and curled the ball right into the top corner to win the game in a fairytale start to his career in the United States.

The stunning moment left co-owner David Beckham looking emotional in the stands.

“What I saw was the goal,” Messi said in an on-field interview amid the post-game celebrations. “I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score.

“It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so I didn’t go to penalties.”

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, who managed Messi at Barcelona, said: “It’s a movie that we have seen before.”

The stars were out in force for the game with LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams amongst those watching on from the stands.