Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
AFP

Messi’s FIFA World Cup dream fulfilled as Argentina down France on penalties

test

LUSAIL: Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup has been fulfilled with a dramatic victory over the defending champions France after the penalty shoot-out here at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup in Mexico, Lionel Messi followed suit in Qatar as Argentina became world champions for the third time by defeating France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

Read More: ‘Greatest’ Messi ready for fitting World Cup farewell

France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties. Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

Read More: Messi World Cup magic: Lyari goes mad for Argentina

The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.

Comments

AFP

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.