Messi Steals the Spotlight at Miami Grand Prix with Antonela by His Side

The Miami Grand Prix just got a whole lot hotter with Lionel Messi and his stunning wife Antonela Roccuzzo in attendance!

The Argentine superstar, currently making waves with Inter Miami, brought his A-game… and his glamorous wife to the event. Messi and Antonela were spotted soaking up the sun, vibing to the F1 action, and enjoying quality time with their three adorable kids.

But it wasn’t just about the racing – Messi’s presence was the real showstopper. He took a spin in Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes F1 car, and fans were going wild.

Messi even caught up with Argentine F1 driver Franco Colapinto and his partner Maia Reficco, proving he’s got connections everywhere! Antonela, looking stunning as ever, complemented Messi perfectly, proving they’re still one of football’s hottest couples.

At the same time, other athletes were also making their way through the paddock. Rafael Nadal, one of the biggest names in tennis, was seen talking with Spanish F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

He also met golfer, Jon Rahm, showing how the event brought together stars from different sports. Messi’s close friend and teammate, Luis Suarez, also attended the race with his wife, Sofia Balbi.

Meanwhile, NBA player, Bam Adebayo was spotted walking along the grid before the race started, adding to the strong sports presence.