Messi's emotional message to the Argentina fans following the monumental win over England

Upon emerging from the mixed zone after Argentina’s stirring comeback victory over England from a goal down, Messi quickly reverted back to the heartfelt plea he made during their triumphant 2022 World Cup run.

“To the fans, I say the same thing I said in Qatar: enjoy it. This team will never let you down. This World Cup has been absolutely crazy and being back in another World Cup Final is amazing.” – Lionel Messi

The 37-year-old stated that this was no normal match: “Although it was a football match, even from the pre-game ceremony something special was lived, the Argentine people really want this result.”

Bringing joy to ordinary Argentinians

Despite the jubilant scenes in the stadium, Messi maintained a thoughtful demeanor, showing he understood what the World Cup means to every single ordinary Argentinean: “We know that for us it is special, to take them away for a bit of all the problems one has, people with no job, with not being able to get to the end of the month, fighting for every day. We feel proud and happy to be able to give this joy to the people.”

Messi looks ahead to Spain in the final

Argentina face Spain-the 2010 winners-in what is guaranteed to be a historic fixture this Sunday 19 July, in what promises to be one of the greatest finals the world has ever seen. However, for Messi the game is deeply personal, as a lifelong attachment to Spanish football will make it an even more emotional fixture.

Spain’s Philosophy: “Spain is a great team with excellent players and a very particular way of playing. They are a team that I know very well, a footballing philosophy that they’ve been following for many years.”

Messi’s Bond to Spain’s Squad: “I know these players, I’ve competed against them a thousand times and I continue to watch them, several of them wear the shirt of my dear Barcelona and which I continue to follow very closely.” With Messi leading the Golden Boot standings and trailing in the assist chart by one, this could be a truly legendary final in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.