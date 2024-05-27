Met department issues heatwave warning for Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a heatwave alert for Karachi with a forecast of daytime temperatures rising to 40-42 ºC.

The weather department said that maximum temperature in Karachi could reach to 40 to 42 Celsius on May 29 to 31, adding that the scorching weather spell could continue till June 5.

The PMD has advised the citizens to drink more water and to avoid direct sunlight from 11am to 4pm to reduce the risk of heatstrokes.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

The maximum temperature could soar above 50 degree Celsius during May 23 to 28, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said.

“Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June,” the weather official said

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.