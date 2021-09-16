Netizens angry on food served in star studded Met Gala 2021 event

Met Gala 2021 is one of the most prestigious events where funds are raised for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York.

It is the beginning of the annual fashion exhibition of the Costume Institute.

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment, sports and fashion industry attend the events. They gain attention for their dresses and clothing range in the fundraising event.

This time, the event once again made headlines but for the wrong reasons. Actor Keke Palmer posted a picture of the unsatisfactory food served to the celebrities and those present at the Met Gala 2021.

The picture of the plate, which does not look appetizing, shows some potatoes, sweetcorn, a few slices of cucumber along with a piece of mushroom.

“This is why they don’t show y’all the food,” she captioned. “I’m just playinnnn.”

Her picture went viral and drew the ire of the netizens. They criticized the organizers for the food in the Met Gala, whose ticket costs $30,000.

30k dollars per ticket and this is the food they serve #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qEba5Bnn4R — Tommy (@daydreamgallery) September 14, 2021

this the met gala food? please it’s giving fyre festival pic.twitter.com/XnkV4LENoL — issa phae (@mizphantasm) September 14, 2021

A Met Gala host Keke Palmer shared the food they're serving, and I'm shocked. This is what $30,000 gets you???? 😭 pic.twitter.com/5eIGpSSfmO — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) September 14, 2021

Marcus Samuelsson, the chef in charge for the food, has defended his work by saying that the food was good

‘I couldn’t have been more proud of the #MetGalaChefs who created a delicious and memorable meal for all the guests,’ he wrote on Instagram.