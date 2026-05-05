Anne Hathaway brought cinematic elegance to the Met Gala in a hand-painted gown just days after wrapping a busy promotional tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 43-year-old actress wore a custom Michael Kors ensemble featuring a flowing black-and-white gown hand-painted by artist Peter McGough as she graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4.

Her ethereal gown perfectly reflected the night’s “Costume Art” theme with a striking visual narrative built into the fabric itself.

The front of the dress showcased a hand reaching toward a dove, symbolizing peace and hope. The back revealed an intricate depiction of the Goddess of Peace, painted across the sweeping black fabric, turning the gown into a moving canvas.

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Fresh off a demanding press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway admitted she arrived at fashion’s biggest night running on minimal rest.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, she revealed she had only slept “a little bit,” though she managed to get about six hours the night before.

“Who’s luckier than us?” the actress said. “When you get a little bit tired, I’m like, ‘Do you like the reason that you’re tired?’ ”

“I’m sure some people don’t love the reason they’re tired, I’m really into the reason that I’m tired,” she added. “It’s not gonna be this forever, so I don’t wanna miss it.”