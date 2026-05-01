Met Gala 2026: Will Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend?

Fans are wondering if Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will attend the renowned fashion event in New York, as they are currently at the centre of fresh rumours surrounding the 2026 Met Gala.

Both performers’ careers have advanced quickly following the massive success of the series Heated Rivalry. In a short period, they have gone from unknown faces to household names, making appearances at major award ceremonies and garnering significant online fan support.

Connor has also begun to establish himself in the fashion industry, collaborating with major luxury labels and gaining recognition for his sharp red-carpet attire. Hudson, on the other hand, is building his own fashion presence by attending various fashion weeks and wearing high-end designs that consistently attract media attention.

Online users believe they may be invited to the 2026 Met Gala due to their surging popularity. The event is famous for bringing together established Hollywood stars and breakout talent, particularly those who bridge the gap between entertainment and fashion.

While the guest list has not been officially confirmed, anticipation continues to grow as supporters hope to see Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie on the famous Met Gala steps this year.