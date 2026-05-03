Met Gala returns to New York tomorrow, embracing the 'Costume Art' theme

The Met Gala is happening tomorrow in New York, and it’s going to be a night to remember! The theme this year is “Costume Art,” and celebrities are expected to push the boundaries of fashion with their outfits.

The event, officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, will feature a dress code of “Fashion is Art,” encouraging guests to get creative.

The Theme: Costume Art

Curated by Andrew Bolton, “Costume Art” explores the connection between fashion and art, showcasing nearly 400 objects from the Met’s collection.

The exhibition, which opens on May 10, 2026, will feature historical and contemporary garments alongside artworks, highlighting the dressed body as a common thread throughout art history.

The Co-Chairs and Hosts

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the event, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serve as honorary chairs. The host committee includes Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doja Cat, among others.

What to Expect

The Met Gala is a star-studded fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the Costume Institute. Expect an evening of glamour, art, and fashion, with guests interpreting the theme in their own unique ways.

The event will be livestreamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel and other platforms.