KARACHI: The mercury soaring in most areas of the country as the Met Office has cautioned against extremely hot weather in daytime during next two to three days in most of the plains.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) temperatures will remain three to five degree Celsius higher than routine temperatures in Punjab’s southern and central areas.

Temperatures in Sindh’s upper districts and Baluchistan’s northeastern and southern districts also expected to remain two to four degree Celsius above than the normal temperatures.

The Met Office has predicted that the maximum temperature in Sindh’s Dadu district could soar to 46 Celsius, while 45 C in Nawabshah and Sukkur districts.

Maximum temperature could reach above 40 Celsius in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha and Lahore today.

Karachi is experiencing hot and humid weather with mercury expected to soar to 37 Celsius today.