Met office issues cyclone, torrential rains’ alert for Karachi, other Sindh districts

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains and a tropical cyclone in Karachi and other districts of the province from tomorrow (Thursday) saying that it could lead to urban flooding in these areas, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an alert issued by the Met Office, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Dadu districts of the province could witness a heavy spell of rain during the next three days starting from September 30 to October 02.

There are chances of urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu,

Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, the met office said.

The PMD said that the heavy rainfall in mainly coastal areas of the Sindh province would be caused by low air pressure in the south of India’s Gujrat.

“This low air pressure could turn into a depression over the Arabian Sea,” it said adding that this depression could turn into a tropical cyclone.

Read More: HEAVY RAINFALL LASHES KARACHI AREAS AHEAD OF NEW SPELL FORECAST

The met office has also warned fishermen from going into deep waters until October 03 saying that sea conditions would remain rough during the period.

It further said that the concerned authorities are put on high alert to deal with the situation.