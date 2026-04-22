KARACHI: The mercury soaring in most areas of the country as temperatures hitting in some areas of Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab to above 40 Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted that the maximum temperature in Sindh’s Dadu district could soar to 44 Celsius, while in Jacobabad, Rohri, Mohenjo Daro and Larkana to 43 C and Baluchistan’s Sibi and Turbat districts to 42 Celsius.

Maximum temperature could reach 41 Celsius in Dera Ghazi Khan, and 40 Celsius in Sahiwal, Sargodha and Lahore.

Temperatures could increase to 37 Celsius in Peshawar, 36 in Islamabad and 35 degree in Karachi today.

The Met Office has forecast entry of a new weather system in the country tonight, which will bring rain with strong winds and thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast an expected shift in weather patterns to keep conditions dry across much of Sindh in the coming days, with temperatures likely to move upward.

Weather conditions in Sindh are expected to remain stable but increasingly warm, the PMD said. Mercury in Karachi likely to begin rising from April 10, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

The department also pointed out that the soaring temperatures could bring possible heatwave conditions by the end of April.