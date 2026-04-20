Met Office forecast above 40 temperatures in Sindh and Baluchistan

KARACHI: The maximum temperature going upward in country as the mercury soaring in some areas of Sindh and Baluchistan to above 40 Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted that the maximum temperature in Baluchistan’s Sibi could hit 44 Celsius today, while in Sukkur in Sindh temperatures could go as above as 43 Celsius, in Dadu 42, Mithi 41 and Hyderabad 40 Celsius today.

Maximum temperature in Karachi could hit 35-degree Celsius today.

While maximum temperature in Multan and Sargodha will surge to 37 Celsius, and mercury in Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore could soar to 36 Centigrade.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier forecast expected shift in weather patterns to keep conditions dry across much of Sindh in the coming days, with temperatures likely to move upward.

Weather conditions in Sindh are expected to remain stable but increasingly warm, the PMD said. Mercury in Karachi likely to begin rising from April 10, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius or higher.

The department also indicated that the upward trend in temperatures could intensify later in the month, raising the possibility of heatwave conditions by the end of April.