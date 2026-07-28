Met Office forecast another Monsoon rain spell from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Met office has forecast another monsoon rain spell in the country from 29th July (tomorrow) to August 05.

The monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is currently affecting northern areas, which is likely to strengthen and affect most upper and central parts from 01st August, according to the weather report.

Rainfall is expected in Kashmir from 28th July (night) to 05th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall with moderate to heavy falls expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from 28th July (evening/night) to 06th August with occasional gaps.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, to receive rains, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls from 29th July to 05th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Punjab/Islamabad from 29th July to 04th August.

In southern Punjab’s Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts rainfall is expected from 31st July to 03rd August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall with isolated heavy falls is expected in eastern/southern parts of Baluchistan from 31st July to 03rd August with occasional gaps.

Sindh will receive isolated moderate to heavy falls in Tharparkar, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Matyari, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze amd Thatta districts from 31st July to 02nd August with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has also cautioned against likely Urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad from 30th July to 04th August.

Urban flooding also warned in Sindh’s Nawabshah, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, Mithi, Mir Pur Khas, Umer Kot, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar during wet spell from 31st July to 02nd August.