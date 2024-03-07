25.9 C
Met Office forecast another rain spell in Gwadar

QUETTA: After recent devastating rainfall, Gwadar and Kech likely to receive more rainfall with thunderstorm, the Met Office forecast on Thursday.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Balochistan, while intense cold predicted in northern districts of the province.

Kalat remained the coldest area of the province as mercury dropped to minus-5 degree Celsius. Minimum temperature in Quetta remained two degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature in Sibi recorded eight degree, Nokundi 9-Celsius, Turbat 15 degree and Jiwani and Gwadar 11 degree Celsius.

Recent heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Kech district and other parts, disrupting normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

The district administration declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while paramilitary forces called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Met officials said the coastal district received over 160mm rainfall in 12 hours.

Flood waters entered residential and commercial areas and roads of Gwadar town.

A portion of the coastal highway linking Gwadar port with Karachi and other areas was washed away.

Meanwhile, Jiwani has also been heavily affected by the heavy rains as three dams in the city broke and the boats in the sea drifted away.

