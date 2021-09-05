Met Office forecast chances of light rain, drizzle in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday predicted a cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the city, ARY News reported.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh province. However, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with light rain or drizzle is expected along the Sindh coast including the port city of Karachi and Sanghar and Jamshoro districts, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

According to a weather report, the monsoon low over Rann of Kutch and southern parts of Sindh, which brought rainfall in Karachi and adjoining areas on Friday and Saturday has weekend and now lies as a well-marked trough. Under its influence scattered rain-thunderstorm in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Khairpur districts of Sindh on Sunday (today).

Rain lashed several parts of Karachi under a monsoon system on the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy showers were reported in Karachi’s Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Kathore, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Faisal, DHA, Garden, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, University Road, Orangi Town and Korangi.

Light to moderate with isolated heavy falls occurred in southern districts of the province yesterday. Maximum rainfall reported in Karachi’s (Saadi Town 81mm, Gulshan Hadeed 73mm, Faisal Base 70mm, University Road 69mm, MOS (old area) 61, Jinnah Terminal 57, Surjani 54, North Karachi 49, DHA 47, Quaidabad 35, Masroor Base 34, Orangi Town 33, Nazimabad 21, Kemari 17), Thatta 51, Hyderabad 25, Benazirabad 04mm.