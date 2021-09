Met Office forecast chances of rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with rainfall in Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh today. While light to moderate rainfall in Sukkur Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions and along the coastal belt.

The monsoon low over Rajasthan, India persists with its trough extending up to eastern Sindh, according to the weather report. scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in TharParker, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Hyderabad districts till today. Isolated rain-thunderstorms are likely in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu on Saturday.

The water level at Karachi’s Thaddo dam has reached to 26 feet after recent rainfall in its catchment area.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in central & southern districts of Sindh yesterday. Maximum rainfall 26mm received in Nagarparkar, Karachi’s Quaidabad received 20.5mm rainfall, Saadi Town 16.6mm, Gulistan-e-Johar 10mm, North Karachi 8.3mm, Gulshan e Maymaar 8.1mm, Surjani 6.0mm, Orangi Town 5.8mm, Masroor 5mm, Jinnah Terminal 4.8mm, Gulshan e Hadeed and Airport old area 3mm each, Keamari 2.3mm, Diplo 20mm, Thatta 19mm, Chhore 13.7mm, IslamKot 11mm, Kaloi 10mm, Chachro 5mm, Badin and Dhahli 3mm each.

The PMD earlier predicted that the weather system to cause rains across the province and would exit the region by Saturday (today).